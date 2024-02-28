Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $2,118,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $193.82.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.