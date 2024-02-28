K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNT shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$39,101.84.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

