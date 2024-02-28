Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KALU. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $88.41.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.