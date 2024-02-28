Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Head to Head Review

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sabre and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 4 1 0 2.20 Kanzhun 0 3 5 0 2.63

Sabre presently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 72.28%. Kanzhun has a consensus price target of $18.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -18.15% N/A -4.66% Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sabre and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.2% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabre and Kanzhun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $2.91 billion 0.35 -$527.61 million ($1.58) -1.69 Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.95 $15.55 million $0.17 91.76

Kanzhun has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sabre has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Sabre on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

