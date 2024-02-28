Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,941,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.