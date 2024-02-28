Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $825,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,199.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,330 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diodes Stock Down 0.2 %
DIOD stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.49.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
