Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,849 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

