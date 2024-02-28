Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 131 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $709.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $644.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,733,380.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

