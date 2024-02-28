Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,378 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FALN stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

