Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976,972 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,229,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after buying an additional 1,487,758 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KGC opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

