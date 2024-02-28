KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $5.76. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 172,855 shares.

The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNOP

Institutional Trading of KNOT Offshore Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $200.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Free Report)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.