Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,650 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after acquiring an additional 790,403 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Kohl’s Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kohl’s Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.