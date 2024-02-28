LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stake Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

LCII opened at $125.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

