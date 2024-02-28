Leerink Partnrs Comments on Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.