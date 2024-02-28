LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 106.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at $1,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 14.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 26.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREE. Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

