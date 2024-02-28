Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $239.49 and last traded at $238.16, with a volume of 1920483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.32.

The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.94.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.