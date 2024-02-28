LPL Financial LLC Acquires 22,670 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

ANET stock opened at $271.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,462,038. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

