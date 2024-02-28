LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,535 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $328.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.01 and a 200-day moving average of $302.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $333.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

