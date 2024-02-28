LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $22,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

RWR stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

