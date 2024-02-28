LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $21,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GSK by 146.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.