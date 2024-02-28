LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $358.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

