LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $20,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $47.18.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

