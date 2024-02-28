LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.4% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,628,101 shares of company stock worth $590,036,389. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $164.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average of $149.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

