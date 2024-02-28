LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,351,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,101 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period.

PFXF opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

