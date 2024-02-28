LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 515,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,928 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $22,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSI stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $768.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

