LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 39,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.11. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.