LPL Financial LLC Purchases 175,253 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,220,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,253 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

