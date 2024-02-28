LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,582 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZN opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.