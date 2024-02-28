LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,856 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 107,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 86.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $467.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

