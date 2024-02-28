LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,165 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $21,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

