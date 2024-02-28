LPL Financial LLC Sells 239,799 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,101,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSMB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $387,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FSMB opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

