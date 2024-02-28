LPL Financial LLC Sells 274,719 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $22,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

