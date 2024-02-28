LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 59.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 399.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $154.70 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

