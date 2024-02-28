LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average of $157.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $193.95.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

