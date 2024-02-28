LTC Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for LTC Properties in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

LTC Properties Price Performance

NYSE:LTC opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

