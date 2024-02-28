Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $400,000.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

