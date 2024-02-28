Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 4,482,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 7,616,272 shares.The stock last traded at $20.52 and had previously closed at $19.30.

The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

