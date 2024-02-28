Mariner LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 213.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.78. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

