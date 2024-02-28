MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 157909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 226.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterBrand Stock Up 7.2 %

MasterBrand Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

