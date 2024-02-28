Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,999 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $41,143,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 68.5% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 187,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 21.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

