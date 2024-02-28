Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.78.
Several research firms have commented on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on MLCO
Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.14.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Melco Resorts & Entertainment
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.