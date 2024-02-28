Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,640,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,174,000 after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,776,000 after buying an additional 390,831 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after buying an additional 1,119,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

