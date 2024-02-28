Minto Apartment (MI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Minto Apartment to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

