Minto Apartment (MI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Minto Apartment to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.