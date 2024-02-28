NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Stake Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 62,650.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 95.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NC opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $249.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.87.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

NACCO Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

(Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.