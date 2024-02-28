NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.
NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78.
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
