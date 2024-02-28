NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

