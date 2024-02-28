Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after acquiring an additional 76,516 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

