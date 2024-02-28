National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading Up 10% on Strong Earnings

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $21.95. 309,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 859,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Vision by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Trading Up 15.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.