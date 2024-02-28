Noble Financial Weighs in on The E.W. Scripps Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for E.W. Scripps in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for E.W. Scripps’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 124.1% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,932,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 1,623,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 71.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,707,000 after purchasing an additional 315,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 28.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.