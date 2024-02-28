Ominder Dhillon Buys 1,500 Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) Stock

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £5,895 ($7,477.17).

The City of London Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CTY stock opened at GBX 392 ($4.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 394.60. The City of London Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 371.50 ($4.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 432 ($5.48). The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,015.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The City of London Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15,384.62%.

About The City of London Investment Trust

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.