OneSpan (OSPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 196.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 1,170,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,042,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 31.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after buying an additional 477,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 313,875 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

