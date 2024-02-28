Ormat Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12,165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 691,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after acquiring an additional 685,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,016,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after purchasing an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.97%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

